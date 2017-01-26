Wild Thyme – The Perfect Aussie Dessert for Australia Day!

Ingredients
- 225g plain flour
- 2tsp baking powder
- 115g butter
- 150g granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 125ml milk
To decorate:
- 25g butter
- 120ml milk
- 25g cocoa powder
- 450g icing sugar
- 200g desiccated coconut
Steps
- Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line the base of a 20cm (8in) square, shallow cake tin.
- Place the flour, baking powder and butter in a mixing bowl and rub in the butter until it forms fine crumbs. Stir in the sugar, eggs and milk and beat until smooth. Pour into the cake tin and bake for 25 mins or until golden and firm to the touch.
- Allow the cake to cool completely in the tin, Trim the top of the cake to make it level then cut the cake into 12 squares.
- To make the chocolate icing: heat the butter and milk in a small pan until the butter has melted. Sieve the icing sugar and cocoa into the milk and beat to give a thick but runny icing.
- Place the cakes on a wire cooling rack, then pour over the chocolate icing, spreading it down over the sides, or dip the cakes into the icing. Roll the cakes in coconut before the icing sets, then leave until firm.