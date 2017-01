A few breaks in the clouds for your Thursday morning, temps are chilly and winds are breezy. Cloudy skies and blustery today with high temps in the upper 30’s, a few passing flurries are likely. Temps fall into the 20’s overnight and winds will die down a bit. Friday is a real similar day with cloudy skies, strong winds & some flurries. Weekend looks to be chilly with some light snow possible Sunday, temps stay cold heading into next work week.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke