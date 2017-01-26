Vice President Mike Pence to Address March for Life

Vice President Mike Pence will address thousands of pro-life advocates Friday at the annual March for Life.

“Honored to meet with pro-life leaders tonight,” Pence tweeted. “I look forward to addressing National [March for Life] on Friday.”

Pence will be one of two Trump administration officials to address the crowd in the nation’s capital — counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway will also be speaking. Organizers say they will be the highest-ranking White House officials to ever attend the event in person.

The March for Life draws supporters from around the country to the nation’s capital to oppose abortion services. It is held each year around the anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

Many in the pro-life movement have spoken highly of the Trump administration. Tom McCluksy, the vice president of government affairs at the March for Life, expressed optimism for the advancement of a pro-life agenda in the first 100 days.

“[President] Trump has made pro-life promises and has assembled a team of personnel with incredible pro-life convictions, and qualifications, starting with … Pence,” he wrote in a blog post.

This year’s march is centered on the theme “The Power of One.” Beyond Pence and Conway, the lineup of speakers includes Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, and Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey.

“It is our hope that this year’s March for Life will encourage each of us to seek and fulfill our unique mission to the best of our ability because only in doing so we will collectively build a culture of life in the U.S. — a culture where abortion is unthinkable,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said in a statement.

The March for Life kicks off at 11:45 a.m. with a rally near the Washington Monument. Demonstrators will then make their way to the Supreme Court.