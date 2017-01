GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Both rest areas along Interstate 75 in Scott County reopened Thursday night, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The rest areas had been closed due to a damaged sewer line.

The north and southbound rest areas are located between milepoints 127-and-128 on I-75.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and WAZE, www.waze.com.