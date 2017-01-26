Teenager Accused of Burglarizing His Grandfather’s House

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Corbin teenager was arrested Thursday, accused of breaking-in to his grandfather’s house and shop and stealing several items, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 18-year old Kenneth Hines II was charged in connection to the January 20, 2017, burglary on Cooper Hill Lane, approximately 8-miles south of London.

Deputies say the victim’s front door was kicked-in to gain entry and that three pistols, a flatscreen TV and a security camera system, which was ripped off the wall, were stolen.

Hines was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Investigators say additional suspects are being sought in the case and more arrests are expected.