Report: Road Project Retaliation by Bevin Can’t be Proved

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A report written by an attorney for a special House committee says the panel couldn’t prove that Gov. Matt Bevin stopped a road project in retaliation against a Democratic lawmaker who rejected the governor’s request to become Republican.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2kqjyNF ) obtained a copy of the report from former House Speaker Greg Stumbo, who lost his bid for re-election last fall.

The 27-page report written by Nashville attorney Eli Richardson says the committee couldn’t fully look at the issue.

That was mostly because the Bevin administration wouldn’t let Transportation Cabinet officials testify about the road project and because the committee wasn’t able to get testimony from the lawmaker, Rep. Russ Meyer.

The report did question the state’s payment of $625,000 in damages to the contractor for the delay.