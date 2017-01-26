Some Question Whether Sheriff Should Investigate Rape Case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Experts and law enforcement disagree on whether a western Kentucky sheriff should recuse his office from investigating a high-profile rape case with a wealthy, politically connected defendant.

The case involves Daviess County businessman and former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles, who was charged in September with rape, sodomy and bribery of a witness.

Experts told WFPL-FM’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting in Louisville (http://bit.ly/2jHiiHU) that it would have been best for Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain to hand the investigation over to state police to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The station reports that the men are friends, that Cain has traveled to Miles’ ranch in Bolivia and that the sheriff appears to be interjecting himself into the case in a way that favors Miles.

Cain said he’s done nothing wrong and is confident that his agency can handle the investigation with integrity.

