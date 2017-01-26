UPDATE: Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Scott Co.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Coroner has identified a man who was hit and killed in front of a BP gas station on Paris Pike in Scott County.

According to the coroner, the victim is 40-year-old Clifton Ray West, Jr., who was struck while crossing the street at around 8:45 p.m.

The coroner says the driver who hit West did not see him prior to the collision.

