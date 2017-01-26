UPDATE: Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Scott Co.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Coroner has identified a man who was hit and killed in front of a BP gas station on Paris Pike in Scott County.
According to the coroner, the victim is 40-year-old Clifton Ray West, Jr., who was struck while crossing the street at around 8:45 p.m.
The coroner says the driver who hit West did not see him prior to the collision.
1/25/17 10:42 p.m.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Scott County
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Scott County Wednesday night, according to the coroner.
Investigators say the man was hit in front of a BP gas station on Paris Pike around 8:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t released pending positive identification and notification of family.
Police say the driver cooperated and that speed didn’t appear to be a factor.
The road was closed for an hour, reopening at 9:45 p.m.
The accident is still under investigation.