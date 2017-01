We always love when the Newport Aquarium stops by and today Ryan Dumas stopped by Midday Kentucky to tell us all about their new electrifying “Stingyray Hideaway” retreat opening in May! Plus, he also brought the perfect animal in for Australia Day!

To learn more about their Winter Family Days & the new family fun attraction “Stingray Hideaway” visit their Facebook, website, or by calling (800) 406-3474.

The Newport Aquarium is located at 1 Aquarium Way in Newport.