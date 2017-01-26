Man Accused of Trying to Steal Pickup That Was Warming-Up

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Corbin man was arrested Thursday after being accused of trying to steal a pickup truck that a woman had left unattended while it warmed-up, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 21-year old Steven Lynch was arrested off Adams Road in Laurel County after trying to run away from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the original call.

The pickup driver told investigators she had started up the truck to warm it up near the end of her shift and when she looked out the window, she says she saw Lynch getting into the pickup as if he was going to drive away.

The woman told deputies she ran out of the business yelling and screaming at Lynch, who she says, jumped out of the truck and took off running.

Deputies say when they finally caught up to Lynch and arrested him, he gave them a false name and that he had prescription tablets on him that were in a container with someone else’s name on it.

Lynch faces a number of charges.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.