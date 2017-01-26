LPD: Man Shot, Another Hit With Gun on Roadside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say one man was shot in the leg and another hit in the head with a gun while loading a vehicle on Iron Works Pike.

Investigators say a “shots fired” call came in around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Iron Works Pike.

When officers arrived they say they found the two men who were injured in the reported assault.

Investigators say both injuries were non-life threatening. No names were released.

Police say the two men told them while they were loading a vehicle on the side of the road, a car pulled up, a person got out, shot one of the men in the leg, hit the other in the head with the gun and drove off.

Investigators say the only vehicle description given by the two men is that it was a two-door car.

Lexington Police did alert the Scott County Sheriff’s Office of the reported incident since it wasn’t far from the county line.