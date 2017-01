BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lee County School District has announced that schools will be closed Friday, January 27th due to illness.

Friday will be a non-traditional instruction day, with school staff available from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. by email and phone to help students with their assignments.

The school building will not be open for students.

The district is asking parents with questions to contact their specific schools.