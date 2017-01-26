Lawsuit Seeks $6M in Damages from Stockyard Fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Herald-Leader is reporting that a local business owner filed a lawsuit last week against Blue Grass Stockyards, and the real estate owners of the property, over damage to his businesses caused by the January 2016 fire that destroyed the stockyards.

According to the newspaper, Robert A. Shirley II, owner of Viking Wholesale, Meadowthorpe Motors, and Southern Auto is seeking over $6 million dollars in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also names Douglas Dadisman, who runs Dadisman Builders of Lawrenceburg, as a defendant. Roofers with Dadisman Builders were performing work at the stockyards when the fire began. Fire officials say the fire started accidentally, after a worker using a circular saw sent sparks down into the largely wooden structure.

Shirley’s lawsuit claims, however, negligence on the part of the defendants, who “failed to take reasonable precautions,” in a situation that “would enhance an already distinct fire hazard,” according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Information from the Lexington Herald-Leader