HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (1-26-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down an historic night for PLD senior Taveion Hollingsworth in Dunbar’s 74-69 win over Bryan Station.

See the bucket that made Hollingsworth the program’s all-time leading scorer, passing Darnell Burton, in the video.

See scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bracken Co. 84, Bath Co. 70

Breathitt Co. 76, Wolfe Co. 74

Caldwell Co. 78, Lyon Co. 59

Campbell Co. 70, Bourbon Co. 53

Christian Co. 83, Fort Campbell 51

Clay County, Tenn. 96, Cumberland Co. 66

Corbin 99, Barbourville 65

Fulton Co. 54, Ballard Memorial 47

Harlan 79, Red Bird 69

Henry Co. 63, Owen Co. 56

Jackson City 70, June Buchanan 52

Lawrence Co. 74, Pike Co. Central 63

Lex. Paul Dunbar 74, Lex. Bryan Station 69

Lou. Ballard 78, Lou. Seneca 66

Lou. Central 61, Lou. Butler 56

Lou. DeSales 71, Lou. Eastern 70

Lou. Fairdale 78, Lou. Jeffersontown 75

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 51, Lou. Doss 47

Lou. Southern 92, Whitefield Academy 78

Ludlow 61, Villa Madonna 49

Marion Co. 68, Nelson Co. 61

Newport 67, St. Henry 58

Taylor Co. 66, Green Co. 56

All A State Tournament

Mayfield 85, Lou. Ky. Country Day 73

Newport Central Catholic 65, Cordia 57

Owensboro Catholic 58, Pineville 23

Paris 67, Elliott Co. 58

Russellville 63, East Ridge 52

University Heights 80, Fort Knox 56

Walton-Verona 46, Danville 33

Mason-Dixon Tournament

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 62, Ky. School for the Deaf 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Apollo 63, Hancock Co. 27

Ashland Blazer 57, East Carter 33

Ballard Memorial 38, Fulton Co. 30

Central Hardin 59, North Hardin 49

Cin. N. College Hill, Ohio 61, Newport 41

Clay Co. 68, Cumberland Co. 35

Dawson Springs 57, Community Christian (Paducah) 40

Frankfort 59, Lou. Western 44

Greenup Co. 36, Lewis Co. 32

Hazard 75, Jenkins 25

June Buchanan 55, Riverside Christian 40

Letcher County Central 53, Breathitt Co. 41

Lex. Lafayette 61, Lexington Catholic 24

Lex. Paul Dunbar 66, Lex. Tates Creek 21

Lou. Atherton 62, Lou. Valley 45

Lou. Ballard 52, Lou. Seneca 20

Lou. Fairdale 79, Lou. Jeffersontown 35

Lou. Fern Creek 78, Lou. Waggener 49

Lou. Moore 54, North Oldham 45

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 73, Lou. Doss 59

Lyon Co. 40, Caldwell Co. 33

Madison Central 64, Woodford Co. 46

Madison Southern 63, Model 33

Mercer Co. 85, Garrard Co. 40

Nelson Co. 63, Marion Co. 58

Owensboro 81, Meade Co. 58

Perry Co. Central 81, Buckhorn 26

Russell 48, Rowan Co. 32

Shelby Valley 66, Magoffin Co. 32

Simon Kenton 70, Conner 44

South Oldham 57, Thomas Nelson 47

Mason Dixon Tournament

Tennessee School for the Deaf, Tenn. 38, Ky. School for the Deaf 16

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)