HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (1-26-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down an historic night for PLD senior Taveion Hollingsworth in Dunbar’s 74-69 win over Bryan Station.
See the bucket that made Hollingsworth the program’s all-time leading scorer, passing Darnell Burton, in the video.
See scores from across the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bracken Co. 84, Bath Co. 70
Breathitt Co. 76, Wolfe Co. 74
Caldwell Co. 78, Lyon Co. 59
Campbell Co. 70, Bourbon Co. 53
Christian Co. 83, Fort Campbell 51
Clay County, Tenn. 96, Cumberland Co. 66
Corbin 99, Barbourville 65
Fulton Co. 54, Ballard Memorial 47
Harlan 79, Red Bird 69
Henry Co. 63, Owen Co. 56
Jackson City 70, June Buchanan 52
Lawrence Co. 74, Pike Co. Central 63
Lex. Paul Dunbar 74, Lex. Bryan Station 69
Lou. Ballard 78, Lou. Seneca 66
Lou. Central 61, Lou. Butler 56
Lou. DeSales 71, Lou. Eastern 70
Lou. Fairdale 78, Lou. Jeffersontown 75
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 51, Lou. Doss 47
Lou. Southern 92, Whitefield Academy 78
Ludlow 61, Villa Madonna 49
Marion Co. 68, Nelson Co. 61
Newport 67, St. Henry 58
Taylor Co. 66, Green Co. 56
All A State Tournament
Mayfield 85, Lou. Ky. Country Day 73
Newport Central Catholic 65, Cordia 57
Owensboro Catholic 58, Pineville 23
Paris 67, Elliott Co. 58
Russellville 63, East Ridge 52
University Heights 80, Fort Knox 56
Walton-Verona 46, Danville 33
Mason-Dixon Tournament
Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 62, Ky. School for the Deaf 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Apollo 63, Hancock Co. 27
Ashland Blazer 57, East Carter 33
Ballard Memorial 38, Fulton Co. 30
Central Hardin 59, North Hardin 49
Cin. N. College Hill, Ohio 61, Newport 41
Clay Co. 68, Cumberland Co. 35
Dawson Springs 57, Community Christian (Paducah) 40
Frankfort 59, Lou. Western 44
Greenup Co. 36, Lewis Co. 32
Hazard 75, Jenkins 25
June Buchanan 55, Riverside Christian 40
Letcher County Central 53, Breathitt Co. 41
Lex. Lafayette 61, Lexington Catholic 24
Lex. Paul Dunbar 66, Lex. Tates Creek 21
Lou. Atherton 62, Lou. Valley 45
Lou. Ballard 52, Lou. Seneca 20
Lou. Fairdale 79, Lou. Jeffersontown 35
Lou. Fern Creek 78, Lou. Waggener 49
Lou. Moore 54, North Oldham 45
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 73, Lou. Doss 59
Lyon Co. 40, Caldwell Co. 33
Madison Central 64, Woodford Co. 46
Madison Southern 63, Model 33
Mercer Co. 85, Garrard Co. 40
Nelson Co. 63, Marion Co. 58
Owensboro 81, Meade Co. 58
Perry Co. Central 81, Buckhorn 26
Russell 48, Rowan Co. 32
Shelby Valley 66, Magoffin Co. 32
Simon Kenton 70, Conner 44
South Oldham 57, Thomas Nelson 47
Mason Dixon Tournament
Tennessee School for the Deaf, Tenn. 38, Ky. School for the Deaf 16
