Georgetown College Tops UPike 64-45

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) -The No. 2 Georgetown College men’s basketball team used stiff defense and big offense in the second half to earn a 64-45 win Thursday over No. 10 University of Pikeville.

The Tigers (20-1, 8-0) were up two at the break, but a 24-9 run over the first 12 minutes of the second half helped to ice the team’s win.

Troy Steward led a balanced attack with 12, while Quan Poindexter added 10.

The game between rivals was not the scoring affair it usually is and even had an odd start.

Trent Gilbert took an outlet from Darion Burns and went to alley-oop to Chris Coffey streaking down the far side behind the Bears defense. However, the lob instead trickled over the front iron and gave Georgetown the early 3-0 lead.

UPike battled back for a 6-4 lead and then rallied late to nearly erase an eight-point deficit and take the momentum into halftime.

Georgetown returns to action 4 pm Saturday facing University of the Cumberlands.