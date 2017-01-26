Arrest Made After Body Found in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The body of a Pine Knot man was found on a road in McCreary County and a Tennessee man was arrested and charged in the case, according to State Police.

Troopers say they were called just before midnight Wednesday to assist the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office with a possible kidnapping case at a home on Highway 1651.

Investigators say they learned that 40-year old Gary Roberts had been seen leaving his home in a pickup truck at a high rate of speed with 25-year old Kenneth Mullins, of Huntsville, Tennessee.

Troopers say Roberts’ body was found a short time later in the road near Century Lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say a short time later, Mullins was arrested in Oneida, Tennessee, and charged with manslaughter.

The cause and manner of Roberts’ death is pending an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case is still under investigation by State Police.