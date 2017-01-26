Doug High sits down with Mark Daniels and Kelly Mackey to talk about the new generation of Kentucky filmmakers being given the tools to succeed at the Appalachian Film School.

Based in Southeastern Kentucky, the Appalachian Film School (AFS) creates a network of diverse, imaginative and innovative filmmakers, incorporating courses that have been designed to increase students’ creativity and technical expertise through a concentrated regimen of hands-on and classroom instruction. AFS’s ambition is to enrich its students as visual storytellers by helping them realize their personal artistic visions.

AFS provides a learning environment conducive to creative thought and artistic expression, as well as hands-on collaboration, to empower students to find and develop a creative voice. The school aims to help students better appreciate the art and craft of visual storytelling so that they may develop as artists and better express their personal creative concepts, and to teach and develop new capabilities in students’ approach to the process of visual storytelling.

The Appalachian Film School is located at 222 Corbin Center Drive, in Corbin.

For more information, visit appfilmschool.org, or call (606) 528-4067.