Actors to Portray Kentucky History Characters at Park Event

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) – Actors portraying famous characters from Kentucky history will appear at a series of “Fireside Chats” at Fort Boonesborough State Park next month.

The first event will be Feb. 4 about Kentucky explorer and pioneer Daniel Boone; followed by frontier scout Mad Anne Bailey on Feb. 11; and on Feb. 18, the Harpe Brothers, considered by some to be America’s first serial killers. The final program will be Feb. 25 on indentured servant Maggie Delaney.

Tickets are $15 for adults or $5 for children under 12. Reservations are required. The programs begin at 6:45 p.m. at the 18th Century Tavern blockhouse. A “Taste of Frontier Fare” will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Online: http://fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org/

 

