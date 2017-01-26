It’s every parent’s nightmare – having a child go missing, but a new smartphone app aims to give parents every chance to give that scenario a happy ending. Jim Howell comes by the studio to talk with Katie Solove about the 911 SafeChild app, and tell her how it works.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children there were 466,949 children under the age of 18 reported missing last year. Parents, in the thick of such a traumatic experience, are often so overwhelmed that it’s difficult to give the authorities the information on the missing child that is required before the police can issue an Amber Alert. Meanwhile, as police gather that necessary information, the child could be moving further away – lessening the chances of a safe recovery.

It was for this reason that 911SafeChld was developed. It allows a parent to store all the information that the police would need to instantly issue an Amber Alert. 911 Safe Child encrypts stored information with 256 bit encryption behind a secure website. The child’s data is protected and not available to people who would use it unwisely.

For more information, head to safechild.com, or call (928) 208-4820.