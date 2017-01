WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Winchester.

The Winchester Fire Department says that the fire on College Street is under control.

The Red Cross is responding to help people that lived in the affected building.

No injuries were reported.

