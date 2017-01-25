Wild Thyme – Shrimp Cocktail & Tarragon Vinaigrette

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

For the Shrimp:

Ingredients

8 TO 10 SERVINGS

1 lemon, halved
1 onion, quartered
10 whole black peppercorns
1 bay leaf
2 tablespoons kosher salt
2 pounds large uncooked, unpeeled shrimp
Preparation

Fill a large pot three-quarters full with water; squeeze juice from lemon halves into pot and add lemon halves. Add onion and next 3 ingredients to pot. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium; simmer for 5 minutes for flavors to blend.

  • Add shrimp; cook until just opaque in center, 2-3 minutes. Drain and transfer shrimp to a large bowl of ice water; let cool. Drain again. Peel; devein, leaving tails intact. DO AHEAD Shrimp can be poached 1 day ahead. Cover and chill.
  • Arrange shrimp over a bed of ice. Serve with Classic Cocktail Sauce and Lemon-Tarragon Vinaigrette.
  • For 20 people, buy 4 pound shrimp. For 30, buy 6 pound shrimp. Cook in batches. Place some shrimp on a platter of ice; refrigerate the rest for replenishing.

Classic Cocktail Sauce

Ingredients

MAKES 1 CUP

1 cup chili sauce (ketchup-based sauce, such as Heinz)
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons horseradish
1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
8 dashes hot pepper sauce
Kosher salt and pepper

Preparation

Whisk first 4 ingredients together in a small bowl to blend. Season to taste with salt. DO AHEAD: Cocktail sauce can be made 5 days ahead. Cover and chill.

Lemon-Tarragon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

MAKES 3/4 CUP SERVINGS

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons minced shallot
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup olive oil
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

  • Preparation

Combine lemon juice, shallot, tarragon, and Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. DO AHEAD Vinaigrette can be made 3 days ahead. Cover and chill.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Meet Dan James with Double Dan Horsemanship
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wild Thyme – The Perfect Aussie Dessert for Australia Day!
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
A New Electrifying Exhibit, Plus A Special Friend!
Read More»
﻿
More News»