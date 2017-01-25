Wild Thyme – Shrimp Cocktail & Tarragon Vinaigrette

For the Shrimp:

Ingredients

8 TO 10 SERVINGS

1 lemon, halved

1 onion, quartered

10 whole black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 pounds large uncooked, unpeeled shrimp

Preparation

Fill a large pot three-quarters full with water; squeeze juice from lemon halves into pot and add lemon halves. Add onion and next 3 ingredients to pot. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium; simmer for 5 minutes for flavors to blend.

Add shrimp; cook until just opaque in center, 2-3 minutes. Drain and transfer shrimp to a large bowl of ice water; let cool. Drain again. Peel; devein, leaving tails intact. DO AHEAD Shrimp can be poached 1 day ahead. Cover and chill.

Arrange shrimp over a bed of ice. Serve with Classic Cocktail Sauce and Lemon-Tarragon Vinaigrette.

For 20 people, buy 4 pound shrimp. For 30, buy 6 pound shrimp. Cook in batches. Place some shrimp on a platter of ice; refrigerate the rest for replenishing.

Classic Cocktail Sauce

Ingredients

MAKES 1 CUP

1 cup chili sauce (ketchup-based sauce, such as Heinz)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons horseradish

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

8 dashes hot pepper sauce

Kosher salt and pepper

Preparation

Whisk first 4 ingredients together in a small bowl to blend. Season to taste with salt. DO AHEAD: Cocktail sauce can be made 5 days ahead. Cover and chill.

Lemon-Tarragon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

MAKES 3/4 CUP SERVINGS

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons minced shallot

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup olive oil

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

Preparation

Combine lemon juice, shallot, tarragon, and Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. DO AHEAD Vinaigrette can be made 3 days ahead. Cover and chill.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.