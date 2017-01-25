Valley View Ferry Remains Closed Due to High Water

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry remains closed due to high water conditions.

The paddlewheel ferry shuttles vehicles across the Kentucky River between Madison and Jessamine counties.

Operating status can be checked by calling the Madison County hotline at (859) 624-4748.

When the ferry is not operating, the suggested alternate route between Nicholasville and Richmond is US-27S to Lancaster in Garrard County, then KY-52E to Richmond.

The suggested alternate route between Lexington and Richmond is I-75.

