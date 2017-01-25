U of L Foundation Names New Chairwoman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The University of Louisville Foundation board has met for the first time with four new trustee members, and has elected one as its new chair.

Media outlets report that the board elected Diane Medley, managing partner of Louisville accounting firm MCM LLP, as chairwoman at its Tuesday meeting. The foundation, a nonprofit organization that oversees the university’s endowment, needed new leadership after former chairwoman Brucie Moore lost her seat when the legislature reorganized the university’s board of trustees.

During the meeting, Papa John’s CEO and new board director John Schnatter asked if the board’s complex investments in real estate have detracted from its focus on students.

Medley says she agrees with Schnatter that the board needs to look at all of its investments “to restore confidence in our investment strategies.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.