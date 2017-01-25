TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 Lane Closures in Franklin Co. on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting drivers that there will be a lane closure on Thursday along I-64 eastbound in Franklin County.

The closure has been scheduled so workers can clean drains and shoulders on the interstate across the bridge over the Kentucky River.

KYTC says the right lane of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 55 and 56 from 6:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Motorists should slow down approaching the work zone and watch for highway staff adjacent to the open driving lane.

The date and time of the work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Visit www.goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.  You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5 .

