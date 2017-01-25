Store Owner Attacked After Theft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington business owner says he was attacked after three people stole from his store.

Andy Gupta says three people got a couple cell phones fixed at his store, Lexington Phone Repair, but then stole cell phone cases and chargers and ran off without paying. He says they owe him nearly $300.

When Gupta chased after them he says one of the girls started fighting with him and bit his hand so hard it broke the skin.

“Last night was very scary because I went home, I woke up about couple times with nightmares, it was very scary and I’m still not; because I’m still like, what if he would have stabbed me ya know,” said Gupta.

Gupta plans to increase security at his store. He hopes people might recognize the suspects.

Watch the video to see the surveillance video.