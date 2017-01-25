Nat’l Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Week

Meteorologist Eric Burke welcomes Donna Fiaschetti and Robert Campbell to the studio as they recognize National Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Week.

National Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Week is January 22-28.   Nurse Anesthesia associations across the nation organize activities to educate our communities on Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.

The activities are typically designed to provide volunteer services back to our communities. The week of celebration is also a time to honor all the Nurse Anesthetist that serve in our military providing the primary anesthesia care for our soldiers across the world.

For more information, head to www.KYANA.org.

