Mild, Breezy & More Rain Wednesday…Winter Comes Back Tonight

Fair skies and colder temperatures for your Wednesday morning commute, patchy fog is possible. Early sunshine gives way to increasing cloud cover, temps will be mild in the middle 50’s with more scattered rain later this afternoon. Winds will also be breezy with occasional gusts over 25 mph. Lingering showers overnight with low temps falling into the 30’s. Cloudy, cold and blustery Thursday with a chance of some flurries, high temps will be in the upper 30’s. Friday is cold along with the weekend, light snow accumulation is possible Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke