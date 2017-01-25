Men’s Indoor Tailgating Party – Southland Christian Church

Doug High sits down with Derrick Purvis and Chris Hahn to talk about an exciting mens-only tailgating party being held by Southland Christian Church!

Southland Christian says their mission as a church is to unleash a revolution of love throughout the state of Kentucky, and that means they need men to get fired up and live on point. In that spirit, the church is throwing a massive, guy-only indoor tailgate party on February 24 and 25 which will be a time of fun, inspiration and challenge.

Former MLB great, Darryl Strawberry and Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio will be on hand at the event, which will also feature great teaching from Reggie Joiner and Cam Huxford.

Great worship, food and fun will be had by all on both days. The church is asking for as many guys as possible to join in, along with sons, friends, dads, co-workers, neighbors, college students, and even random strangers!

The tailgate party will be held at Southland Christian Church, located at 2349 Richmond Road in Lexington.

For the complete schedule, or to register for the event, head to http://southlandchristian.org/mens-conference/.