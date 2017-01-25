LPD: Woman Provided Drugs, Alcohol and Sex to Teens

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – London Police arrested a woman who they say provided drugs and alcohol to three juveniles and had sexual contact with two teenaged boys.

Investigators say 38-year old Tara Cousineau was arrested Wednesday at her home in Corbin.

Police say she had sexual contact with a 14-year old and 15-year old boy.

She was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on January 20, 2017.

Police say she was charged with two counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree sodomy, and three counts of unlawful transactions with a minor of the second-degree.

She was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.