LPD: Section of Versailles Road Closed After Man Hit by SUV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A section of Versailles Road in Lexington was temporarily closed Wednesday night after a man was hit by an SUV, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say a man, who was wearing all dark clothing, was walking in the turn lane of Versailles Road, outside of the crosswalk.

Police say the driver was headed outbound on Versailles Road and pulled into the turn lane and hit the pedestrian.

Investigators described the man’s injuries as severe. He was rushed to UK Hospital. His name wasn’t released.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt. Police say the driver would not be charged.

Versailles Road was closed from Alexandria Drive to Parkers Mill Road from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., according to police.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) was called to the scene to investigate.