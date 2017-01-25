LPD Searching for Missing Teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are searching for missing teen, Breauna Glass.

Glass, 17, disappeared on December 12, 2016 from her home in Lexington. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’2″ tall, and weighs 110 pounds. Investigators say she has her ears pierced and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone who sees Glass or has any information about her location is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3700 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).