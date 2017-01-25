UPDATE: Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Lawrence Co.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) -Kentucky State Police say that they have found and arrested wanted fugitive James Gartin.

Gartin, 53, was wanted on charges of rape, sodomy, and endangering the welfare of a minor in connection to the sexual assault of a young girl.

Troopers say Gartin was found in the Yellow Creek area of Lawrence County.

He has been taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

1/26/17 12:20 p.m.

KSP Searching for Lawrence Co. Fugitive

According to police, Gartin is wanted in connection to to the sexual assault of a young girl under the age of 12. An investigation into the case was launched on January 13th, and evidence collected resulted in arrest warrants for Gartin.

Police say Gartin has a listed address on Ponderosa Court in Ashland, but is known to frequent the Clifford and Yellow Creek areas of Lawrence County.

The Kentucky State Police is asking the public for any information relating to this case or the location of Gartin. Callers may remain anonymous and can call the Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421.