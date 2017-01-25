Kentucky Keeps Lead in ‘Big Blue Slam’ Blood Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At the midway point of Big Blue Slam blood drive, Kentucky still holds the lead against Florida, 1,046 to 877.

“We’re halfway through Slam week, and we know how the Big Blue Nation loves to beat the Gators,” said Martha Osborne, Kentucky Blood Center’s Executive Director of Marketing and Recruitment. “We hope to see many more Cat fans the rest of the week to assure a victory and a strong blood supply for Kentucky patients.”

The friendly competition between Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Gainesville pits fans of the Cats and the Gators to see who can donate the most blood the last week in January. Kentucky and Florida are tied, each winning four times since their competition began in 2009.

Everyone who registers to donate during Slam will receive a long-sleeve black Big Blue Slam T-shirt and a chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship First/Second Rounds in March in Indianapolis.

KBC donor centers will be open special hours during Slam week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Andover Donor Center

Andover Shoppes in Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

Beaumont Centre in Lexington

Middletown Donor Center

near Buffalo Wild Wings in Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre at Stoplight 16A

For more information about Big Blue Slam or to find Big Blue Slam blood drives, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. No appointments are necessary.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.