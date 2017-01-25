Lafayette HS Group Aims to Stop Gun Violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A diverse collection of students at Lafayette High School have joined together to stamp out gun violence in Lexington, and will be holding a leadoff workshop Wednesday evening ahead of a campaign in middle schools.

Lafayette’s “We Against Violence Encourage Strength” group (WAVES,) emerged after the October death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, a Lafayette freshman who was struck by a stray bullet in a restaurant parking lot.

Photo Courtesy: FCPS

“We all wanted to get together and start a movement so younger kids can have a better life,” said senior Chris Wharton.

Members of the group have developed segments, and skits, that they intend to present at schoolwide assemblies and other venues, where they will ask students to pledge to stop the violence.

WAVES

Lafayette Principal Bryne Jacobs praised WAVES for advocating a culture that does not tolerate violence and for fostering relationships with middle schoolers. “I’m really proud of what they want to do,” he said. (Photo Courtesy: FCPS)

A workshop event is scheduled tonight at the William Wells Brown Community Center, located at 548 E 6th Street, in Lexington.

 

