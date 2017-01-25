Gov. Bevin, AG Beshear Spar Over Abortion Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Yet another bitter exchange between Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear unfolded Wednesday, this time over a recently passed abortion law in Kentucky, HB2, that requires doctors to present the results of an ultrasound to women considering an abortion.

Wednesday afternoon, Governor Bevin took to Facebook to post a live message, addressing the Attorney General’s actions in the wake of the law’s passage. Beving says that Beshear promised to defend the new law against a lawsuit from the ACLU, but that he has now broken his promise.

“Now, he’s decided he’s not going to do his job,” says Bevin in the Facebook post. “Last week, he filed with the court and simply said he takes no position on the bill. He is now not going to defend House Bill 2. That is the ultrasound bill. That is absolutely unconscionable. It’s dishonorable.”

A statement from Beshear’s office, however, insists that Bevin’s facts are wrong, and that he is still defending the law. Beshear claims the reason he “takes no position on the bill” is because his office had no role in implementing it.

In the statement, Beshear says Bevin “clearly doesn’t understand or respect the law or the Constitution. I would suggest in the future that if the governor has any questions…that he walk across the hallway and ask to meet with me, and not hide behind Facebook.”

In his video post, the governor also blasted the Courier-Journal newspaper.

Governor Bevin’s post can be viewed by clicking here.