Former UK Nurse Accused of Stealing Painkillers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a former University of Kentucky Hospital nurse who is accused of stealing the painkiller fentanyl from the hospital by creating fake patient names.

Media reports say 36-year-old Richard L. Edwards of Lexington was indicted this week on 22 counts of criminal falsification of medical records and one count of theft. Each count is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Edwards had no comment Tuesday when contacted by phone.

The indictment says the falsifications occurred in August.

Edwards was a registered nurse in the emergency department.

A complaint warrant said Edwards “created fake patient names and withdrew fentanyl” from a machine that dispenses medicines to restricted personnel. The warrant says the value of the stolen medication totaled $1,052.34.

 

