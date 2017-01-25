Driver Arrested After Leading KSP on 2 Pursuits

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a man led them on a chase from Mount Vernon, to Livingston, to the Rockcastle/Laurel County line early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say they were called to the parking lot of the Castle Inn Motel in Mount Vernon on a report of a possible stolen Dodge Caliber.

When they found the car, police say they turned on their lights and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, 20-year-old Robert C. Scott, sped off, headed south on US HWY 25.

Officers pursued him to the city limits of Livingston before losing him. Shortly thereafter, however, Scott was seen again and led police on another chase, continuing southbound toward Laurel County.

Scott’s luck ran out, however, at the Rockcastle, Laurel County line, where troopers had deployed a tire deflation device, that stopped his car.

Scott was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, and wanton endangerment.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.