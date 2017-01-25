“Demographically Speaking” Exhibit Opening – Lexington Art League

Mark Mozingo, with the Lexington Art League, returns to the studio to tell Katie Solove about the upcoming opening of “Demographically Speaking: A Figurative Exhibition,” happening on January 27th at the Loudoun House, located at 209 Castlewood Drive, in Lexington.

The Fourth Friday for “Demographically Speaking, a Figurative Exhibition” will provide a look at this evocative exhibition curated by Daniel Pfalzgraf, Chief Curator of the Carnegie Center for Art & History in New Albany, Indiana.

Posing the question, ‘whose stories are being told in the art world?’, the new dimension and unique perspective that Pfalzgraf brings to the traditional figure or nude show aims to provoke audiences to consider the diversity of our city, our region, and our country through stories of identity told through art.

For More Information, call (859) 254-7024, e-mail info@lexingtonartleague.org, or visit www.lexingtonartleague.org.