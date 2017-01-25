Consultant Pleads Guilty in Connection to Longmeyer Case

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

Gavel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Lexington consultant has pleaded guilty to bribery and mail fraud charges related to an investigation that resulted in a guilty plea by former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer last year.

Media outlets report Samuel McIntosh was charged and pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of bribery and one count of mail fraud.

McIntosh admitted paying Longmeyer and Louisville political consultant Larry O’Bryan more than $850,000 between 2011 and 2015. Longmeyer pleaded guilty last year to receiving more than $200,000 in cash and illegal campaign contributions from McIntosh’s company, MC Squared, in 2014 and 2015, to generate work for MC Squared.

Longmeyer and O’Bryan both pleaded guilty to bribery. Longmeyer is serving 70 months in federal prison, and O’Bryan and McIntosh are awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Scales of Justice
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Some Question Whether Sheriff Should Investigate Rape Case
Read More»
Pedestrian Accident
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD: Section of Versailles Road Closed After Man Hit by SUV
Read More»
Twitter
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Secret Service Investigating Louisville Woman’s Anti-Trump Tweet
Read More»
﻿
More News»