Consultant Pleads Guilty in Connection to Longmeyer Case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Lexington consultant has pleaded guilty to bribery and mail fraud charges related to an investigation that resulted in a guilty plea by former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer last year.

Media outlets report Samuel McIntosh was charged and pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of bribery and one count of mail fraud.

McIntosh admitted paying Longmeyer and Louisville political consultant Larry O’Bryan more than $850,000 between 2011 and 2015. Longmeyer pleaded guilty last year to receiving more than $200,000 in cash and illegal campaign contributions from McIntosh’s company, MC Squared, in 2014 and 2015, to generate work for MC Squared.

Longmeyer and O’Bryan both pleaded guilty to bribery. Longmeyer is serving 70 months in federal prison, and O’Bryan and McIntosh are awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.