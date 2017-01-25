Clark Co. Public Library Local History Potluck

Jeff Gurnee, with the Clark County Public Library, drops by the studio to tell Doug High about their upcoming Local History Potluck Dinner Program, happening Thursday, January 26th!

Thursday’s program will look at an oft-unheard part of Kentucky history, through the book “Assassination at the State House: The Murder of Kentucky Governor William Goebel” by Ron Elliott.



Elliott’s detailed examination of the vitriolic 1899 political campaign, the ensuing assassination of William Goebel and the resulting political and civil turmoil sheds an informative and intriguing light into this darkest corner of Kentucky’s history. The author’s equally fascinating investigation of the criminal proceedings, which lasted twenty years, and the political legacy of this quintessential story of Kentucky politics prove that “politics are the damnedest” in Kentucky.

Dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m., with the program following at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, call (859) 744-5661 or head to clarkbooks.org.