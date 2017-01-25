Winter is back for your Thursday

Temperatures stayed milder for your Wednesday with highs topping out in the 50s. However, there is going to be a big change by tomorrow thanks to a cold front rolling through the area tonight. The front brought some rain showers to the area this afternoon and a slight chance heading into the overnight hours, but it will also be bringing winter back to the region. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 30s with highs Thursday only reaching around 40 degrees. Winds from overnight will continue into Thursday with gusts around 25 mph. A few flurries will be possible through the day Thursday. Overnight into Friday, temperatures will settle into the upper 20s. Friday’s highs will stay cold and in the upper 30s with a slight chance for a flurry and mostly cloudy skies. The weekend will stay cold with highs Saturday and Sunday hovering in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be dry with some sunshine, but we will see snow chances moving in for Sunday. Next week looks to be dry with some sunshine and temperatures warming back into the 40s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar