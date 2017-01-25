2 Paducah Men Killed in Western Kentucky Crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Two Paducah men have died in a crash in western Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say the wreck happened on Kentucky 453, also known as The Trace Road, near the Lyon-Trigg county line, around 1 a.m. CST Wednesday. But because the vehicle’s lights were disabled in the crash, the wreck wasn’t discovered until daylight.

Pronounced dead at the scene were the driver, 55-year-old Michael King, and his passenger, 54-year-old Timothy Jarvis.

Police said in a news release that King dropped off the road for an unknown reason, overcorrected, left the roadway and hit several trees before turning over. The vehicle landed in a ravine on its roof.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

manslaughter charges
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Arrest Made After Body Found in McCreary County
Read More»
Body Found
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
DEVELOPING: Body Found in Estill Co.
Read More»
James Gartin
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Lawrence Co.
Read More»
﻿
More News»