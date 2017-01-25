UPDATE: Man Pleads not Guilty in Triple Shooting

LONDON, Ky. (AP) – A man charged in a triple shooting has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault.

Media report Michael Paul Collier appeared in court Wednesday morning to answer to charges that he killed his father-in-law and wounded his estranged wife and another woman.

A statement from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting victims were found early Tuesday outside a residence near London. Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced Gordon Browning of East Bernstadt dead at the scene. Two women, Jessica Collier of London and Amy Lyons of Harrogate, Tennessee, were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The sheriff says the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic argument.

Kathy Gail Middleton, who was charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case, also entered a not guilty plea.

1/25/17 8:46 a.m.

LSO: One Dead After Triple Shooting

New details are emerging in connection to a Laurel County shooting early Tuesday morning that killed one man and sent two to the hospital.

The identities of the two women rushed to UK Hospital after the Tuesday morning shooting have been released.

The Laurel Co. Sheriff says the two women are 29-year-old Jessica Collier, of London, and 39-year-old Amy Lyons. of Harrogate, Tennessee. Both women remain in critical condition.

Additionally, the Sheriff says a charge of wanton endangerment has now been placed on Michael Collier, accused of murder in the death of Gordon Bowlin, found dead at the scene on Huff Road. The Sheriff says the charge was added due to there being a 5-year-old child in the home at the time of the shooting.

An arraignment for Collier and for Kathy Middleton, also arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence, has been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

ABC 36 is following this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.

1/24/17 6:42 a.m.

