Wild Thyme – Cuban Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed

2 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 thin slices Swiss cheese, halved

1/3 cup chopped bread-and-butter pickles

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Cooking spray

Preparation

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Cut a lengthwise slit down the center of the tenderloin two-thirds of the way through the meat. Open halves, laying tenderloin flat. Place tenderloin between 2 sheets of plastic wrap; pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or heavy skillet. Spread mustard evenly over pork. Sprinkle with cilantro. Arrange cheese and pickles over pork in a single layer. Roll up, starting with long side; secure pork at 1-inch intervals with twine. Sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper.

3. Place the pork on a grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill 22 minutes or until a thermometer registers 155°, turning after 11 minutes. Remove from grill. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Cut into 12 slices.

Serve with Pickled Red Onion Slices for extra kick and presentation

