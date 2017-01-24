Stabbing Victim Found after Large Fight in Lexington Neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is found stabbed following a large brawl in a Lexington neighborhood.

Police say they got the call just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about a fight involving about 20 people on Morgan Avenue.

As police were responding to that call, they got another about a stabbing nearby on Bryan Avenue.

Police say an ambulance was going by the area and spotted a man in his 20’s with a stab wound to his stomach.

They picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.

Police say he was in serious condition.

Investigators are interviewing people in the area to try and piece together what happened.

They do believe the fight and the stabbing are related.