LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a bullet struck a home in Lexington Monday evening.

Police say someone shot at a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on Addison Avenue.

Investigators think the shooter was trying to hit somebody, but it’s not clear if anyone was in the vehicle.

No one appears to have been hurt and police haven’t found the shooter.

A bullet hit a nearby house, but police say no one there was injured.