Police: Marijuana Deal Ended in Fatal Shooting of Teen

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A detective has confirmed that a marijuana transaction was the purpose of a recent meeting between two teenagers that led to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2j14Lf6 ) Nicholasville Police detective Autumn Howard testified in a preliminary hearing that no cash and no marijuana was found on either 18-year-old suspect Tyler Jeffers or the victim, Leo Travers. Jeffers faces multiple charges, including murder.

Travers was found the evening of Jan. 12 in a residential street with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Howard testified Travers had arranged a meeting with Jeffers to buy marijuana. Jeffers originally told police he didn’t know Travers, but later said he fired the shot when Travers grabbed at his pockets.

It’s unclear whether Jeffers has an attorney.

