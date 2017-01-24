“Peter and the Starcatcher” – Lafayette High School

Actors Jacob Ernst and Lily Rasmussen come to the studio to tell Katie Solove about the Drama Department’s upcoming production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” running from January 26th through the 28th.

The show is a prequel to the Peter Pan story, wherein Peter Pan, a mundane orphan boy from England, and his friends take a magical adventure that transforms him to the immortal flying boy on the magical island of Never Land.

The production will run at 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 26th-28th, along with a matinee performance at 1:00 p.m. on the 28th.

Tickets may be pre-purchased online at http://www.smallvenueticketing.com/23961/ and cost $13 for adults, $8 students/senior adults (65+). Tickets at the door cost $15 for adults and $10 for students/senior adults (65+).

For more information, call (859) 351-0391.