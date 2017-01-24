National Radon Action Month – American Lung Association

Doug High welcomes Heather Wehrheim from the American Lung Association, who talks about National Radon Action Month, and how you can protect yourself and your family from the deadly gas.

The Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as National Radon Action Month. The plan calls for reducing radon risk in 5 million homes and saving 3,200 lives annually by 2020. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant new construction practices.

Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas released in rock, soil, and water from the natural decay of uranium. While levels in outdoor air pose a relatively low threat to human health, radon can accumulate in dangerous levels inside buildings. It is an odorless, tasteless and invisible gas that gets into our houses through cracks and crevices in the foundation and walls that you may not see. This is the optimal time to test and is most effective in cooler weather months when houses tend to be closed up for warmth

Kentucky leads our nation in lung cancer death rates. Radon contributes greatly to high lung cancer incident rates within our state.