Mayor Jim Gray: Lexington “City on the Move”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Focusing on the economy, manufacturing, city-wide construction projects, and community programs, Mayor Jim Gray delivered his seventh State of the City Address on Tuesday in the Patterson Ballroom at the Lexington Center.

Gray capped off his address referring to Lexington as a “city on the move,” and characterized Lexington’s future as “promising,” with “achievements to celebrate, momentum to build on and work to do.”

Of the economy, Gray noted that in the last 6 years, over 15,000 new jobs have been created in the city, and that the unemployment rate has dropped from 7.7% in 2011, to 2.8% today. Gray says that is the lowest unemployment rate since December of 2000, and one of the lowest in the nation. Gray cited the University of Kentucky as the largest employer in Fayette County, while healthcare in the community makes up 10% of the workforce. Gray also stressed the importance of rebuilding Blue Grass Stockyards in the community, saying that $600 million in livestock business go through the stockyard every year. The new facility for Blue Grass Stockyards, after the original was destroyed in a fire last year, is scheduled to open in the fall.

On the topic of manufacturing in Lexingon, Mayor Gray specifically noted the growing economic impacts of Bluegrass Station, and the tech sector company Drura Parrish.

Construction projects mentioned by the mayor include the Newtown Pike extension, Oliver Lewis Way, which is set to open in the fall. The mayor also commented on the Scott Street Connector, a part of the Newtown Pike extension that is currently unfunded. Gray remained hopeful that a sympathetic Washington, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao may help gathering funds.

The Mayor also mentioned September’s opening of the Lexington Senior Center, restoration of the Historic Courthouse, and says the city will move ahead on an overhaul of Lexington’s sewer system.

The Mayor also says that ground will be broken this summer on Town Branch Commons, a 3.2 mile park following the path of Town Branch Creek.

The Mayor closed addressing community safety and community programs, noting the work of Lexington police Chief Mark Barnard, and says following the addition of 50 officers since 2011, Lexington has, “the largest, best trained, and best equipped police force… in our city’s history.” The Mayor also announced the expansion of youth programs at City Hall with the “City Mentors” program.

The entire transcript of Mayor Grays’ address can be viewed by clicking here.